Grand Junction Fire Department headed to Wyoming

Grand Junction Fire Department Brush Engine 6
Grand Junction Fire Department Brush Engine 6(Grand Junction Fire Department)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At 8:00 a.m., the Grand Junction Fire Department sent a team of four wildland firefighters and Brush Engine 6 to Laramie, Wyoming to assist in severe wildfire conditions.

This kind of deployment is the GJFD not responding to a specific fire, but instead making themselves available in areas with severe fire conditions and a high probability of extreme fire behavior.

This deployment is the second of its kind, the first was in California, with the team returning Monday.

The crew provided active fire patrols in a high-risk area, where they were able to quickly identify a fire, provide fire suppression, and keep the fire contained.

The deployment in Laramie is of the same kind. To assist regional authorities in quickly identifying and responding to fires before they spread.

While the deployed team could be in Wyoming for up to two weeks, the GJFD continues to keep wildland firefighters and specialized response vehicles available in Grand Junction to be able to respond to local incidents.

For more information on this deployment, contact the Community Outreach Office at (970) 549-5800 or email GJFirePIO@gjcity.org.

