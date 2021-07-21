Grand Junction postal worker attacked by two dogs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Yesterday afternoon, a postal worker was attacked by two dogs on the corner of Ute Ave and 8th St.

One of the dogs bit the postal worker on the hand, the dog did not have an updated rabies shot.

Based on standard procedure, the dog will be quarantined for the next 10 days at the shelter for observation.

The Grand Junction Police Department, along with the Mesa County Animal Services, responded to the incident. The postal worker was treated on the scene by an EMT and released.

At this point in time, the Mesa County Animal Services have taken over the investigation. It is an ongoing investigation and charges may be filed.

