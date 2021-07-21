Advertisement

Grand Junction postal worker attacked by two dogs

Ute Ave and 8th St.
Ute Ave and 8th St.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Yesterday afternoon, a postal worker was attacked by two dogs on the corner of Ute Ave and 8th St.

One of the dogs bit the postal worker on the hand, the dog did not have an updated rabies shot.

Based on standard procedure, the dog will be quarantined for the next 10 days at the shelter for observation.

The Grand Junction Police Department, along with the Mesa County Animal Services, responded to the incident. The postal worker was treated on the scene by an EMT and released.

At this point in time, the Mesa County Animal Services have taken over the investigation. It is an ongoing investigation and charges may be filed.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa Jewelers Burglary Suspect
Burglary at Grand Junction Mesa Jewelers Monday morning
WEBXTRA: Dick’s Sporting Goods holds grand opening at Tyler’s Broadway Square Mall
Dick’s Sporting Goods hiring for new Grand Junction location
John Eddy sentenced to life without parole
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant
The accident involved multiple vehicles, including motorcycles.
Grand Junction Police responds to multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

Mesa County Detention Facility is encouraging inmates to get vaccinated.
Mesa County Detention Facility encourages its population to get vaccinated
One man is creating transitional housing for the homeless by providing RV’s to those who are in...
One man creates charity to provide transitional housing for the homeless in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Fire Department Brush Engine 6
Grand Junction Fire Department headed to Wyoming
Sweet corn is being harvested and sent out to grocery stores across the nation.
Olathe sweet corn harvest season has arrived