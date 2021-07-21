I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed due to mudslides

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At 8:45 last night, I-70 in Glenwood Canyon was closed due to a flash flood warning from the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

Due to mud and rocks on the roadway near the Grizzly Creek burn area, closure points for traffic included Exit 133 (Dotsero), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), and Exit 87 (West Rifle).

The Colorado Department of Transportation expected the flash flood warning to end at 10:30 p.m., but it continued to remain in place for Glenwood Canyon overnight.

“CDOT crews are monitoring and assessing several mudslides on the roadway that were caused this afternoon and evening by rain on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area. Safety is the top priority tonight and crews will begin clean up once it is safe to do so,” stated the Colorado Department of Transportation.

As of this morning, closures continue to remain in effect due to a 30% chance of a flash flood watch or flash flood warning for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area. The roads affected at this time are I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado Highway 14 Poudre Canyon, and Colorado Highway 133.

I-70 Alternate Route (Colorado Department of Transportation)

Alternate routes have been set up for eastbound and westbound motorists, pictured above, but drivers should continue to expect delays when traveling.

Alternate route information for eastbound motorists: I-70 EB to Rifle, north on CO 13 to EB 40, then south on CO 9 to Silverthorne to access I-70.

Alternate route information for westbound motorists: I-70 WB to Silverthorne, north on CO 9 to WB US 40, then south on CO 13 to Rifle to access I-70.

For more updates and information regarding the closure in Glenwood Canyon, visit cotrip.org.

