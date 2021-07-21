Mesa County Community Halls Project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Board of Commissioners announced a new project today, the Community Halls Project. This will house temporary event spaces, meeting rooms, classes, and weddings throughout the unincorporated areas in Mesa County.

The project includes the countywide coverage of Mesa County Community Halls and Centers. Clifton and Debeque are already in the works this year. Next year planning for the centers in both Mack Loma and Whitewater will begin.

Mesa County received the funding for this 40 years ago when it was passed by voters. But it was never implemented due to economical reasons in the early 1980s.

The County’s vision is to make sure each center fits the community it serves. The commissioners say it’s an exciting time to be here in Mesa County as a lot of changes, expansion, and growth are happening now.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.