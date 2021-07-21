Advertisement

Mesa County Detention Facility encourages its population to get vaccinated

Mesa County Detention Facility is encouraging inmates to get vaccinated.
By (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Mesa County detention facility is continuing to experience cases of covid-19 just like the rest of the community.

The enhanced safety measures the facility implemented at the beginning of the pandemic are still in place. Access to the facility is limited, anyone brought into the facility goes through an intense medical screening process, and if needed, the facility has the ability to isolate and quarantine new arrivals immediately.

This week the detention facility added six new cases to its covid dashboard, bringing the total number of active inmate cases to 28 and the staff cases to three.

Vaccines are offered at the detention facility and they have been since April. The facility is encouraging its population to get the vaccine if they can.

“We’re encouraging inmates to get the vaccine because we do know that it is effective in protecting folk from this illness. In fact, we’re actually starting an incentive program this week to incentivize inmates to get the shot.”

One thing we were told to keep in mind is the detention facility is meant to hold those who are waiting for their trial dates so people are coming in and out constantly. This means covid trends seen around the community reflect those of the facility.

For an update on processes in the facility, visit https://sheriff.mesacounty.us/covid19/.

