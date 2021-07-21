Advertisement

One person dead, two missing after flash floods ripped through Larimer County

Deadly Heavy Flooding in Poudre Canyon
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:21 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -One person is dead, and two others are still missing after flash floods ripped through Poudre Canyon, northwest of Fort Collins in Larimer County. Five homes were destroyed by the flood waters.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the people who are still unaccounted for. A dive team was brought in to recover one body from the Poudre River.

Homes in the area along Highway 14 in Poudre Canyon were evacuated, but residents have since been able to return to their homes.

Poudre Valley REA reports power is still out for dozens customers in the Rustic area.

