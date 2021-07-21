Advertisement

Paralympian withdraws after request for mom’s help denied

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:54 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — American swimmer Becca Meyers has pulled out of the Paralympics because she says the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee won’t let her bring her mother to Tokyo as her personal care assistant.

Meyers is deaf and blind as the result of a rare genetic disorder.

She won three gold medals at the last Paralympics.

In a statement explaining her withdrawal, she said the USOPC had approved her mother to act as her assistant at all international meets since 2017.

The USOPC said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are increased restrictions on delegation size at the Tokyo Games and that has left the federation only one slot for a PCA who will have to assist 34 Paralympic swimmers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa Jewelers Burglary Suspect
Burglary at Grand Junction Mesa Jewelers Monday morning
WEBXTRA: Dick’s Sporting Goods holds grand opening at Tyler’s Broadway Square Mall
Dick’s Sporting Goods hiring for new Grand Junction location
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant
John Eddy sentenced to life without parole
The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
FBI seeks public’s assistance to identify female who could have information on child exploitation investigation

Latest News

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a...
Dow plant ‘chemical incident’ in Texas prompts shelter order
Teddy provided hope for first responders at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Group helps comfort dog injured at Fla. condo collapse return home
Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Experts share concerns of delta variant as it becomes dominant strain
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
Deadly Floods moving through Poudre Canyon.
One person dead, two missing after flash floods ripped through Larimer County