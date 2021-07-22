Concerns over new zip line by area residents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Neighbors in the Los Colonias area are speaking out about the new zip line that’s in the works for grand Junction. People in this neighborhood are expressing concerns about the possibility of the location of the zip line being so close to their homes. they don’t want to lose their view of the Bookcliffs and that people on top of the tower would be able to peer into their backyards.

While privacy and a blocked view are a concern, the main worry is the potential noise that comes along with a zipline. They believe all of the yelling, out of terror or excitement, would ruin the quiet neighborhood that they have spent years turning into an oasis.

The residents want to be clear that they are not against the zip line being installed. But, they were under the impression it would be in the existing park area just east of the neighborhood behind the high school. KKCO reached out to the Parks and Rec Department about the project and they tell us they have not made a final decision about the location. They plan to have a neighborhood meeting about it on August 9 at 6pm.

They go on to say: “When the zipline comes in, it’ll be a wonderful and popular new amenity that will further enhance the recreation, park, and economic hub that is Las Colonias.”

