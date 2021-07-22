Advertisement

‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.(Source:)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones.

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.

“Starting July 28, Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’ will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ute Ave and 8th St.
Grand Junction postal worker attacked by dog
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed due to mudslides
Mesa Jewelers Burglary Suspect
Burglary at Grand Junction Mesa Jewelers Monday morning
Concerns over new zipline by area residents
Deadly Floods moving through Poudre Canyon.
One person dead, two missing after flash floods ripped through Larimer County

Latest News

House Speaker Pelosi on not appointing some lawmakers to the Jan. 6 commission: "While this may...
Pelosi says Jan. 6 panel to move ahead without GOP’s choices
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends
Programming changes during Olympics
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination