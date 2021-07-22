Gift card scam running rampant in Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A gift card scam has been running rampant through the Grand Valley, mostly targeting the elderly population. This scam is very common no matter what community you live in and con artists have latched onto gift cards as a convenient form of payment in their scams as they are extremely difficult to track.

Someone will call and ask you to pay for something by putting money on a gift card, like a Google Play or iTunes card, and then ask you to give them the numbers on the back of the card. If they ask you to do this, they’re trying to scam you. No real business or government agency will ever insist you pay them with a gift card. Scammers will tell you that they are with law enforcement or the government and often tell you you have to pay right away to avoid being arrested, which is never the case.

In recent weeks, volunteers with the Grand Junction Police Department have delivered warning signs about this scam to local retailers to be posted on gift card displays. Employees are also often trained to be on the lookout for someone who may be purchasing large amounts of cards to help protect residents.

Law enforcement says the most important thing you can do is contact them immediately if you feel like you are about to scammed or call a trusted family member to make sure this is in fact a scam.

