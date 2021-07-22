Gov. Jared Polis wishes Colorado Olympic athletes best of luck

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Gov. Jared Polis wished Colorado Olympic and Paralympic athletics best of luck as they set out to compete in the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Congratulations and best of luck to our Colorado athletes as they head to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games. This year’s Olympic games carry extra meaning for so many athletes as they were forced to put their athletic aspirations on hold last year due to COVID. Years of training all lead up to this global event and I commend Colorado’s athletes for their dedication and grit as they compete in front of the world,” stated Polis.

Colorado is home to a world-class Olympic training facility located in Colorado Springs. Specifically, the state of Colorado boasts over 32 athletics who are set to compete in the Olympics. The athletes will represent the U.S. in a number of sports including cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, taekwondo, track and field, volleyball, and wrestling.

Colorado Springs is also home to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, which opened last year in July 2020.

According to the museum’s website, their mission is “to honor the Olympic and Paralympic ideals; document and share the history of the United States’ Olympic and Paralympic participation; and celebrate the achievements of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic competitors.”

Polis continued, “Colorado takes pride in every Team USA athlete and is proud to be the home of the brand new United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs. Whether you’re an athlete that trained at our state’s world-class Olympic training facilities in Colorado Springs or elsewhere, I look forward to cheering every athlete on.”

For more information about the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum visit usopm.org.

