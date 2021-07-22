Governor Polis announces new incentives to get more Coloradans vaccinated

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Governor Jared Polis announcing new incentives to get more people vaccinated statewide.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in several states across the country. In Colorado, more that 71% of adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The governor hopes new incentives will bring more people into vaccination clinics.

“The vast majority of Coloradans are doing their part by getting vaccinated and we’re bringing vaccines to communities, workplaces and truly meeting Coloradans where they are at,” said Governor Polis. “It is our shared hope that these new incentives will increase vaccinations and make our college campuses safer. We are leaving no stone unturned, exploring partnerships, providing accurate information and educating Coloradans about safe, free, easy vaccine options.”

One of the two new incentives, is the ‘Comeback Cash Gift Card Giveaway’, which offers a $100 Walmart gift card, to Coloradans while supplies last at participating, state-operated vaccination sites. Anyone who gets their first or second dose of the vaccine is eligible for the gift card.

The Colorado Community College System is partnering with Amazon, in a new scholarship giveaway, called the “Amazon Shot at a Scholarship Giveaway” to incentivize more students to roll up their sleeves for the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state continues to push the urgency of educating everyone about getting vaccinated

“Colorado is committed to vaccinating as many Coloradans as possible,” Tara Trujillo, COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Manager. “The state is working around the clock to educate Coloradans about the vaccine and answer any and all questions and concerns people may have about getting vaccinated. From making calls and sending text messages, airing television, radio, digital, and print ads, to actively combating misinformation about the vaccine, Colorado is focused on providing as much information as possible to encourage more people to get vaccinated.”

Information about the ‘Amazon Shot at a Scholarship Giveaway’ can be found at cccs.edu/shot-at-a-scholarship.

Additional information about new vaccine incentive programs, including participating vaccine clinics with the Walmart gift cards, go to cocomebackcash.com.

And for more information about where to get the vaccine, visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.

