Mesa County Commissioners allocate money to three Western Slope towns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Commissioners are allocating money to three Western Slope towns to help recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Palisade will receive $1.5 million and plans to use the funds towards the clinic under construction or the sewer system.

DeBeque will receive $1 million to help rebuild their water plant. Collbran will also receive $1 million to help with broadband access throughout the entire plateau valley.

Mesa County has received half of its money from the Covid-19 stimulus package this summer, and the other half is to arrive in the summer of 2022.

