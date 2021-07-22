Advertisement

Programming changes during Olympics

(Mark Lennihan | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jul. 22, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Due to NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics, the following weekday program adjustments will be in effect beginning Friday, July 23 until Sunday, Aug. 8.

The following programs will be preempted - Rachael Ray, Midday Live, Days of Our Lives, The Doctors, Jeopardy II, and KKCO 11 News at 6.

Jeopardy will move to 4:00 p.m.

NBC Nightly News will move to 4:30 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune will move to 5:30 p.m. beginning Monday, July 26. On Friday, July 23, it will be preempted due to the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

KKCO 11 News at 10 will air immediately following NBC’s Primetime Olympic coverage.

