GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 (D51) in August will be attending a program called Capturing Kids Hearts that trains staff in eight D51 schools and the Summit school program. The program aims to help the students, staff, and teachers create a better environment.

“We believe that there will be higher attendance rates, lower discipline referrals, and have a true sense of belonging and strong relationships,” said Patti Virden, Executive Director of Student Services and Support.

Capturing Kids Hearts training program was introduced by a therapist, Flip Flippin. The program will run from August 9-10.

