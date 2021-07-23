Advertisement

Capturing Kids Hearts training program

D51 Schools attend Capturing Kids Hearts training
D51 Schools attend Capturing Kids Hearts training
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:08 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 (D51) in August will be attending a program called Capturing Kids Hearts that trains staff in eight D51 schools and the Summit school program. The program aims to help the students, staff, and teachers create a better environment. 

“We believe that there will be higher attendance rates, lower discipline referrals, and have a true sense of belonging and strong relationships,” said Patti Virden, Executive Director of Student Services and Support.  

Capturing Kids Hearts training program was introduced by a therapist, Flip Flippin. The program will run from August 9-10.

