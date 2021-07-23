Advertisement

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:06 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue could crumble.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage around a hollowed-out foundation.

Kilsheimer says that traffic could cause the nearby wall to fail and parts of the street to collapse. Miami-Dade officials say they’ll shore up the walls before fully opening the main thoroughfare for beachfront cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concerns over new zipline by area residents
Las Colonias River park user and his dog
Las Colonias river park has been blocked off with sandbags
10-year-old dies from confirmed plague case
Ute Ave and 8th St.
Grand Junction postal worker attacked by dog
Gift card sales account for nearly 20 percent of holiday spending.
Gift card scam running rampant in Grand Valley

Latest News

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo the Chevrolet Bolt is on display at the North American...
GM issues 2nd Bolt recall; faulty batteries can cause fires
Japan spent billions to prepare for the Summer Games. Then came the pandemic, forcing them to...
Olympics: View of Tokyo venues from the sky
President Joe Biden says his COVID response team is determining whether new mask...
COVID: White House considers mask recommendations