Fire restrictions lifted in eastern Montrose County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose Sheriff Gene Lillard has removed fire restrictions early this morning for the east side of Montrose County. Stage 1 fire restrictions still remain in effect for the west side of Montrose County, until stated otherwise.

The land still under Stage 1 fire restrictions extends from the Forest Service west to the Utah state line. This includes Nucla, Naturita, Paradox, Bedrock, and Redvale.

The graphic below explains Stage 1 fire restrictions still in effect for the west side of Montrose County.

Montrose County Stage 1 Fire Restrictions (Montrose County Sheriff's Office)

The decision to lift the fire restrictions on the east side of the county was based upon the large amounts of moisture received, in addition to the anticipation weather patterns, and the amount of current fire activity across the county. This decision was made in collaboration with partner agencies including the federal lands, weather partners, and surrounding counties.

“Even though fire restrictions have been lifted in part of the county, I am strongly urging community members to use caution when burning. Please make sure to have water and shovels readily available when burning and always call dispatch at 970-249-9110 before burning,” said Sheriff Lillard.

Sheriff Lillard continues, “This year continues to be a challenge for firefighters and firefighting resources across the nation and I want the public to be mindful of limited resources available due to major fires in both Colorado and the western U.S.”

Although fire restrictions have been lifted in the east side of the county, authorities still encourage residents and visitors to use caution when burning.

Please know before you go and visit westslopefireinfo.com for information on restrictions in surrounding areas and the latest fire-related information.

To learn more about campfire safety, please visit www.smokeybear.com.

