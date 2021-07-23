Advertisement

Generation Wild brings The Fort to Grand Junction

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:14 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are looking for something fun to do at Lincoln Park with your child(ren), look no further than The Fort. Generation Wild, a company based in Denver, has created The Fort to encourage kids to exercise and spend time outdoors.

“The pandemic will have kept all of us in isolation, kids not being able to see their friends or go out. So the structure was constructed to help kids be able to get outside, get exercise and enjoy themselves,” said Jackie Miller, Interim Executive at Great Outdoors Colorado.

Generation Wild has mentioned that the Fort does not stay in one place and travels to different locations. The structure is 18 feet long and stands 22 feet high. “It is an opportunity for kids to use their imagination, to weave in and out of the colorful ribbons,” said Miller.

The Fort will remain in Lincoln Park until mid-August before it moves to a new location. You can learn more about Generation Wild and future areas on their website

