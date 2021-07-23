Palisade celebrates grand opening of a new trail

GRAND JUNTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The town of Palisade is celebrating the grand opening of the Palisade Plunge Trail, a biking trail that will take riders from the Grand Mesa to Palisade.

The trail project is a collaboration of Palisade, the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association and other partnering organizations. COPMOBA has spearheaded the Palisade Plunge trail project for nearly the past 12 years.

“The Palisade Plunge Trail is a unique and unforgettable trail experience, providing access to remote public lands while traversing stunning alpine to high desert terrain as it connects the top elevations of the Grand Mesa to the Town of Palisade, 6,000 feet below,” said Scott Winans, President of COPMOBA and member of the ORC Leadership Council.

Now that the trail is ready for public use, the town is celebrating. Palisade is hosting a party tonight, July 23, 5-9 p.m. on 3rd and Main Street downtown.

“Please join the town to celebrate this amazing trail accomplishment that took over 12 years and many people to make happen,” said Greg Mikolai, Town of Palisade Mayor. “Come enjoy music and food.”

Organizers say the Palisade Plunge Trail is one of only a few trails like it in the country and is expected to bring a minimum of $5 million dollars annually to the local economy.

