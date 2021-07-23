Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - I-70 in Glenwood Canyon continues to be closed, due to additional debris flow occurring yesterday evening.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed on I-70 between Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero). There is an additional closure point at Exit 87 (West Rifle).

This is the second closure in Glenwood Canyon this week due to the increase in flash floods and the mudslides that follow. This increase in road closures is a direct result of the Grizzly Creek burn scar area. With a lack of vegetation to protect the road and increasing rain levels, mudslides have occurred frequently in the last few days on this stretch of road.

The debris from the mudslides not only directly impacts the road itself, but the wall on which it stands.

A substantial amount of debris has fallen into the river causing damage to the wall of the interstate. Some of the debris has flowed down the river in small pieces, but the majority is not eroding or moving down the river very quickly.

The debris that remains is creating a dam, not allowing for water to flow and move away from the wall. There is a concern that the compression and compacting of the debris from the mudslides and rising water levels could cause serious damage to the wall and road.

At this time, for the safety of travelers, there is no date on when I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will be reopened.

The previous used alternate route to I-70 still remains open to motorists. (See image below).

I-70 Alternate Route (Colorado Department of Transportation)

For more information on alternate routes and updates on the I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure visit cotrip.org.

