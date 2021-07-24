Advertisement

Colorado Pet Pantry comes to Clifton

Colorado Pet Pantry comes to Clifton
Colorado Pet Pantry comes to Clifton(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Pet Pantry will be hosting its monthly event that helps people with pet food. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at 3241 F ¼ Road.

“The goal is to keep animals out of the shelter and keep them at home,” said Eileen Lambert, Executive Director and Founder of Colorado Pet Pantry.

The pantry has teamed up with other organizations that help those in need who don’t have the income to adequately provide for their pets. For example, Colorado Pet Pantry has connections with the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies to help those in need.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old dies from confirmed plague case
Concerns over new zipline by area residents
Las Colonias River park user and his dog
Las Colonias river park has been blocked off with sandbags
Ute Ave and 8th St.
Grand Junction postal worker attacked by dog
Gift card sales account for nearly 20 percent of holiday spending.
Gift card scam running rampant in Grand Valley

Latest News

Governor Polis takes picture with peach orchard workers
Governor Polis visits peach orchard and talks about tax cuts
District 51 schools hire new director for unity and inclusion
District 51 hires director for Unity and Inclusion
Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction to discuss the future of the BLM headquarters
Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction to discuss the future of the BLM headquarters
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure due to flash floods and mudslide debris
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure