District 51 hires director for Unity and Inclusion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - School District 51 has hired a new director for unity and inclusion. The school’s primary goal is to help kids throughout the semester become more successful. The purpose of this position is to ensure that every kid can reach these goals, no matter their language, what they look like, or their social economics.

“We take tests to see how our kids are doing, and we have a statewide and local assessment to help us know how kids are doing,” said Tracy Gallegos, Director of Equity and Inclusion.

This is to help kids have successful endings from every grade level that can help them in the future. This can include going to college or starting a career.

Gallegos plans to listen to the community for suggestions or complaints to better help the D51 School District.

