Governor Polis visits peach orchard and talks about tax cuts

Governor Polis takes picture with peach orchard workers
Governor Polis takes picture with peach orchard workers(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Governor Polis visited a peach orchard in Palisade Friday to talk about tax cuts that have gone into place for farmers and ranchers since he took office.

Governor Polis says property taxes on farms and ranches has been cut by 8% and income tax went from 4.63% to 4.55%. He hopes that these tax cuts will continue to go down by next year and reach 4.5%.

“Cutting taxes helps on the margins,” said Governor Polis. “What it does is help farmers and ranchers and small businesses reinvest in their growth.”

He says tax cuts have helped farmers across the state and hopes that these cuts will continue every year. He says this will also give additional help to low-wage workers.

