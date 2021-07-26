Advertisement

Biden, Harris to comment on Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary

President Joe Biden co-sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act as a senator in 1990. It...
President Joe Biden co-sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act as a senator in 1990. It is designed to provide equal opportunities for Americans with disabilities.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made remarks from the White House Rose Garden on Monday to mark the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

They were joined by the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and other dignitaries.

As a senator, Biden co-sponsored the act, which passed in 1990 and is designed to provide equal opportunities for Americans with disabilities.

The act covers a number of topics, including employment, public transportation and accommodations.

