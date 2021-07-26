City of Grand Junction to begin waterline installation project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - City of Grand Junction is beginning a new waterline installation project along G Road starting Wednesday, July 28. Expect road closures during this time.

Detour routes will be put in place due to the road’s closure. The suggested detour route during this time will be through Patterson Road between 24 Road and 24 1/2 Road. See the map below for the detour route.

G Road Waterline Installation Project (City of Grand Junction)

G Road between Canyon View Park’s south entrance and Spanish Trail Drive will be closed to traffic during this time. The closure is expected to last two to three weeks.

The south entrance to Canyon View Park will be closed temporarily only when the contractor needs to install the new waterline in front of the park entrance.

The diagonal parking spaces along the north side of G Road will be closed for public use.

For more information regarding this project and the road closure, visit https://bit.ly/3x5KKoM.

