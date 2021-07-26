Advertisement

City of Grand Junction to begin waterline installation project

G Road Waterline Installation Project
G Road Waterline Installation Project(City of Grand Junction)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - City of Grand Junction is beginning a new waterline installation project along G Road starting Wednesday, July 28. Expect road closures during this time.

Detour routes will be put in place due to the road’s closure. The suggested detour route during this time will be through Patterson Road between 24 Road and 24 1/2 Road. See the map below for the detour route.

G Road Waterline Installation Project
G Road Waterline Installation Project(City of Grand Junction)

G Road between Canyon View Park’s south entrance and Spanish Trail Drive will be closed to traffic during this time. The closure is expected to last two to three weeks.

The south entrance to Canyon View Park will be closed temporarily only when the contractor needs to install the new waterline in front of the park entrance.

The diagonal parking spaces along the north side of G Road will be closed for public use.

For more information regarding this project and the road closure, visit https://bit.ly/3x5KKoM.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure due to flash floods and mudslide debris
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure
I-70 eastbound is now open and is reduced to one lane.
I-70 eastbound is back open
Annual Lincoln Day Dinner
Annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Grand Junction Convention Center
Garfield County oversaw cleanup that removed nearly 60,000 pounds of garbage.
The Garfield County Environmental Health Department oversees clean up of a homeless camp in Glenwood Springs
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital

Latest News

Softball rules change
Little League team ousted from Waco tournament despite nine negative COVID tests
Mudslides throughout Western Slope
Mudslides throughout Western Slope
July 26 is Tracey Garchar Day
Gov. Jared Polis proclaims July 26 as Tracey Garchar Day
Mesa County Commissioners Appoint New Sheriff
Mesa County Commissioners appoint new sheriff