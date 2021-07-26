Empowered Chiropractic Grand Opening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today was the grand opening of a new chiropractic office in Grand Junction called Empowered Chiropractic, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a meet and greet with the doctors.

The doctors at Empowered Chiropractic tell their patients, “What you put in is just as important as what you put out.” As they stress the importance of nutrition and supplements which they offer in-house.

The doctors at Empowered Chiropractic also wants to stress they don’t just focus on pain. They look instead at the whole patient and getting them to be able to do whatever it is that they want to do, whether it’s in their work or hobbies. They also make sure to educate every patient at every visit.

Empowered Chiropractic also prides itself on being 1 of 4 chiropractors in Grand Junction to have an in-house X-Ray machine. The doctors tell their patients, “To see is to know, and when it comes to your care we don’t like to guess.”

