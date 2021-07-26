GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Weightlifting Club is a club and sports performance training center located inside Grand Valley Strength & Fitness. The club offers classes, an open gym, or membership to become part of the team.

The Grand Junction Weightlifting Club has a wide range of members from teenagers to adult men and women of any skill level. And coaches are always on site to supervise and offer advice.

“Getting weight up in the air and moving weights, that’s definitely something great for confidence building,” said Grand Junction Weightlifting Club team member Tauma Wiggins. “And this is a sport you can do at any age. In masters weightlifting the oldest person who competed here was 90 something and it’s totally possible.”

Beginners are advised to start with barbell classes before they join the team. And club members say the team aspect is very fulfilling.

“I’m definitely for sure here for the comradery, the friendship, and sense of belonging,” said Wiggins. “You can workout anywhere but to be a part of a team and grow in relationships with other people, that’s something I look forward to here every day.”

Another benefit to the club is mental health. Some members suffer from mental health diagnoses and found relief in the sport.

“We have members here that come from a lot of different backgrounds and we have people who’ve dealt with different mental health issues,” said Grand Junction Weightlifting Club athlete and coach Kyle Schulman. “And weightlifting has helped a lot of our members overcome themselves in some ways.”

The Grand Junction Weightlifting Club was founded by U.S. Army Veteran Kevin Zybach. Research was gathered about the benefit veterans can get from getting involved in the sport.

“Weightlifting is a great thing to get into if you are a veteran because it keeps you physically active and healthy,” said Schulman. “But it’s also a mental sport. It occupies your mind. It gets you thinking about something positive and it’s also a mental challenge. So it’s something you think about all day even when you’re not here. We have a few members who’ve definitely had their demons and coming in here every day and doing weightlifting has helped them overcome those demons for sure.”

To inquire, visit https://www.gvstrengthandfitness.com

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.