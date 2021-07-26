Little League team ousted from Waco tournament despite nine negative COVID tests

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “Let us play!” That’s the message from the Tri-Lakes softball team that was set to represent Colorado in the Southwest Regional Little League Softball World Series in Waco this week.

The team had its first game scheduled for Sunday, but instead of taking the diamond at Marvin Norcross Stadium, the players found themselves standing outside of the gates, begging for the chance to play the game they love.

Little League International informed the team that it would not be allowed to play late Saturday night, after Tri-Lakes made the association aware of a positive COVID case.

The team tells me that the girl who tested positive found out while she was in Dallas, so her family turned back to Colorado instead of continuing to Waco.

The rest of the girls purchased their own COVID tests, and all nine came back negative.

Still, Little League International rejected the plea for these girls, all of which tested negative, to play in the Regional Tournament they worked so hard to qualify for.

In fact, Little League called on the Waco Police Department to help remove the girls and their parents from the property, defending that decision in a statement to KWTX that can be found here:

A spokesperson for Little League International told KWTX the decision is final, but the team isn’t giving up hope yet - saying they would gladly accept the forfeit today and play in the loser bracket this week.

