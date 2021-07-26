Mesa County Commissioners appoint new sheriff

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, the Board of Mesa County Commissioners appointed Undersheriff Todd Rowell to serve as the new Mesa County Sheriff. Rowell will take on the role as the 22nd Sheriff of Mesa County beginning August 6 at 5 p.m.

Until the 2023 election for sheriff, Rowell will serve the remainder of Sheriff Matt Lewis’ term.

Sheriff Lewis recommended Rowell to serve as sheriff in his place. “The voters elected Matt Lewis twice, so I believe we have an obligation to listen to his thoughtful recommendation to appoint Undersheriff Rowell to fill his vacancy until the next election,” said Janet Rowland, Chair of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners. “In addition to that, Todd is very invested in many community endeavors, especially in the Clifton area. He is a solid choice for Mesa County Sheriff.”

Rowell has served the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years and has served as the Undersheriff since 2018. He has served in various leadership positions, including supervising court services, professional standards, and patrol operations. He has also received several awards, including two life-saving medals. In addition, Rowell holds an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration.

“This community is my home and where I’ve chosen to raise my family. I am honored for the opportunity to serve as Sheriff and look forward to partnering with our residents to find creative solutions to resolve public safety concerns in Mesa County. Thank you to the Board and the community for putting your faith and trust in me,” said Undersheriff Todd Rowell.

