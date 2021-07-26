A night of wild weather temporarily closes parts of I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) I-70 is reopened after a night of severe weather in Garfield and Eagle Counties.

The freeway was closed near Glenwood Canyon following a flash flood warning Sunday afternoon, but was reopened later that same night.

Meanwhile, in Eagle County, I-70 was also shut down, and later reduced to one open lane due to a wild fire burning in the area.

Fire crews were battling strong winds, which pushed the fire east along the interstate, forcing crews to close the road.

If driving through the area, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging everyone to stay vigilant.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.