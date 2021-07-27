Advertisement

CDC announcement on updated mask guidelines expected soon

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:41 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Top U.S. health officials could announce a decision on updated face mask guidelines for COVID-19 as soon as Tuesday.

The debate has continued on whether to issue new guidance on masks, as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus becomes more of a threat.

Health officials gathered Sunday to go over new data and evidence.

Two months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance, saying people who are fully vaccinated could go without masks inside in many situations.

That call was made before the delta variant fueled new outbreaks across the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mudslides throughout Western Slope
Mudslides throughout Western Slope
Flash flood warning in Glenwood Canyon and wildfire between Eagle and Gypsum
A night of wild weather temporarily closes parts of I-70
I-70 eastbound is now open and is reduced to one lane.
I-70 eastbound is back open
Softball rules change
Little League team ousted from Waco tournament despite nine negative COVID tests
G Road Waterline Installation Project
City of Grand Junction to begin waterline installation project

Latest News

Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP...
Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join Southeastern Conference
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings
Motorcyclist injured in crash; injuries unknown
Motorcyclist in the hospital, after overnight crash
A representative for the performer said that Kanye West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s...
Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album