District attorney holds youth behavior training

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The District Attorney’s Office hosted a training in regard to Managing and Responding to Challenging Behavior of Youth to converse and collaborate with community stakeholders concerning how our community responds to challenging behaviors from adolescents.

Targeted topics were, prosecution and diversion options, representation of youth by public defenders, supervision on probation, tracking of juveniles in detention or pending trial, and law enforcement engagement with youth and their role in schools.

Speakers at the event included representation from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado State Public Defender’s Office, State Probation, Colorado Youth Detention Continuum, School District 51, Mesa County Department of Human Services, and law enforcement officers from Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Junction Police Department.

