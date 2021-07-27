First student to graduate from WCCC’s P-Tech program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 19 year old 2021 Central High school graduate is the first student to earn an associate degree from WCCC’s P-Tech program.

His name is Jacob Sturm and he was able to earn his degree without spending any money out of pocket.

P-Tech is a partnership between the WCCC and the D51 school district which allows high school students to earn their associate’s degree, free of charge. It helps students who want to learn a skill and begin their career early.

”I’ve always liked building things with my hands & I’ve always been a very physical person,” said Jacob Sturm. “So I decided that I would go for a trade where I get to build a lot of things and design things myself. The way that Michael Carlton puts it, one of my machining instructors, he says Every day you come in here, you’re building something that has never existed before. So you’re creating something completely new. And it’s a really fun experience that I would recommend for everybody.”

Jacob leaves for the U.S. Marine Corps next month and will be getting paid more than the other men and women in basic training because of this degree he started in high school.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.