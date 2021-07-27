Gov. Jared Polis declares July 26 Tracey Garcher Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Mesa County public servant who died unexpectedly last spring is being honored by Gov. Jared Polis. Local officials also honored him by naming the Mesa County Health and Human Services building lobby after him.

Garchar, who served as the Executive Director of Mesa County’s Human Services Department, would have turned 49 on July 26.

According to those who knew him, Garchar was a dedicated public servant whose loss is deeply felt by many members of the Mesa County community. His colleagues, friends, and family members gathered at the Health and Human Services office Monday afternoon to celebrate his contributions to the county.

Commissioner Janet Rowland explained that, “The governor has proclaimed today, which would have been Tracey’s 49th birthday, as Tracey Garchar day throughout Colorado, so we’re here to honor and recognize that.”

The ceremony started with Commissioner Rowland reading the governor’s proclamation.

After, Barbara Golden, who worked alongside Garcher, delivered remarks. She says he worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Mesa County residents. “Tracey was a visionary who continually challenged us to think both bigger and deeper about the opportunities in front of us. Tracey Garchar leaves behind a legacy of the values he lived by every day, which he instilled in his team to carry on: humanity, balance, honesty, inclusion, and teamwork.”

In the renovated lobby bearing his name, there is a plaque and a bench in his honor. According to Commissioner Rowland, Garcher will be missed by those he worked with. “Tracey was a collaborative and a community partner. He worked with so many organizations and agencies he really saw DHS as a partner, and not the lead, and he truly will be missed.”

Garcher was with Human Services in Mesa County for 23 years, almost half his entire life.

The commissioners also read the governor’s proclamation in honor of Garchar at their meeting this morning.

