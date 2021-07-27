Advertisement

Orchard Mesa Middle School’s old gym broken into

Significant damage was caused, according to police
The outside of Orchard Mesa Middle School in Grand Junction, Colo.
The outside of Orchard Mesa Middle School in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:20 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A vandal or vandals broke into the old gym at Orchard Mesa Middle School and caused significant damage, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

The police received a call about the incident on July 20. Mesa County Valley School District 51 Director of Safety and Security Tim Leon made that call, said the GJPD. Initial investigations indicate the suspect or suspects forced entry through a door. No word has yet been released on just how the extensive the damage was.

The incident remains under investigation.

