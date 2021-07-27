Advertisement

Simone Biles withdraws from team final

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the...
Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform after an apparent injury, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles withdrew from the team finals. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Simone Biles shocked the world when she announced she was stepping back from the women’s gymnastics final at the Tokyo Games. Biles says she was afraid she would get hurt if she continued in a rattled state of mind. It seems she will still compete in her individual events. She, too, even spoke of buckling under the high demands and pressure of the Olympic stage.

For Biles, who came into the Olympics as the team USA’s star, she was expected to be perfect and bring home gold medals. While still widely recognized as “the greatest of all time,” these Olympics have proven that Biles is also human. She is quoted as saying she wanted to compete for herself but instead at the end of the day she felt like she was still doing it for other people. She was later said to be “in shape” and feels “good” physically but mentioned she felt increased pressure as one of the most well-known athletes at the games. Most athletes don’t go to the Olympics being a diplomat at the same time trying to be a focused athlete.

Simone Biles remains the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time with 19 gold medals.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mudslides throughout Western Slope
Mudslides throughout Western Slope
G Road Waterline Installation Project
City of Grand Junction to begin waterline installation project
Softball rules change
Little League team ousted from Waco tournament despite nine negative COVID tests
I-70 eastbound is now open and is reduced to one lane.
I-70 eastbound is back open
Flash flood warning in Glenwood Canyon and wildfire between Eagle and Gypsum
A night of wild weather temporarily closes parts of I-70

Latest News

Youth behavior training
District attorney holds youth behavior training
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilize and relocate young bull moose
Young bull moose relocated from Vail parking garage
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilize and relocate young bull moose
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilize and relocate young bull moose
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Trial for Grand Junction man accused of murder