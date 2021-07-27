Advertisement

Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning with a gun. He opened fire after getting into a yelling match then other party-goers chased him, throwing landscaping bricks.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:28 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say a man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said that after the shooter shot and injured one person in the backyard, other party-goers gave chase. One person was fatally shot during the chase and two others were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure due to flash floods and mudslide debris
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure
I-70 eastbound is now open and is reduced to one lane.
I-70 eastbound is back open
Annual Lincoln Day Dinner
Annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Grand Junction Convention Center
Mudslides throughout Western Slope
Mudslides throughout Western Slope
Garfield County oversaw cleanup that removed nearly 60,000 pounds of garbage.
The Garfield County Environmental Health Department oversees clean up of a homeless camp in Glenwood Springs

Latest News

A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West
Britney Spears is calling for her father to be charged with conservatorship abuse.
Britney Spears’ new lawyer files to remove father’s control
The outside of Orchard Mesa Middle School in Grand Junction, Colo.
Orchard Mesa Middle School’s old gym broken into