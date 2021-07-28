Grand River Academy open for student enrollment for upcoming school year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand River Academy is accepting new students for enrollment for the upcoming school year. The school offers mostly online instruction combined with in-person class at least once a week in a hybrid program.

For those concerned about the pandemic, GRA also has a completely online option. According to Mesa County Valley School District 51, the school has space available for the hybrid option for middle schoolers, and for the entirely online middle and high school options. There is currently a waitlist for the hybrid elementary and high school programs. The district says that the curricula for Grand River students meets state academic standards. For elementary school students, an adult must be available for four to six hours each school day at home. There is no online-only program for elementary school students.

According to GRA principal Steve States, “We’ve seen some, some more interest in online education since COVID has, you know, become kind of a prominent issue. I wouldn’t say that it’s drastically different but is is somewhat different. I mean, we do have more students applying for our online programming than we had before.”

The district is asking that unvaccinated GRA students wear masks when they attend in-person classes.

