Island Boat Ramp at Vega State Park closing due to low water levels

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Due to declining water levels, the Island Boat Ramp at Vega State Park will be closing July 29 ending its season.

“The reservoir will still be open to hand-launch watercraft and boats requiring an Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection can have them completed at the park’s visitor center,” said Vega State Park Manager James Masek. “We had hoped to keep the ramps running through Labor Day weekend but the dry conditions have made that impossible this year.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife describes Vega State Park as a year-round park located in western Colorado on the slopes of the Grand Mesa, located above the town of Collbran. The lake is operated as an irrigation reservoir and the land around the lake is managed by CPW to provide recreational opportunities in the area.

For more information about Vega State Park, please visit cpw.state.co.us.

