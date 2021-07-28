Owners facing charges due to dog biting postal worker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On July 20, Tuesday afternoon, a postal worker was attacked by a dog on the 800 block of Ute Avenue in Grand Junction.

According to Mesa County Animal Services, there were two dogs at-large in the area, but only one of the dogs attacked. The animal reportedly bit the postal worker on the hand. The dog did not have an updated rabies shot.

Based on standard procedure, the dog is being quarantined for the 10 days at the shelter for observation.

The Grand Junction Police Department, along with Mesa County Animal Services, responded to the incident. The postal worker was treated on the scene by an EMT and released.

According to Mesa County Animal Services, both dog owners received citations for dog at large, no proof of license, and failure to control. They also received a warning from animal services, which means the dogs will get picked up if another incident occurs and there will be an investigation.

Mesa County Animal Services is in charge of the investigation and is recommending the court keep all charges against the owners.

