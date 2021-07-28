Stage one fire restrictions to be lifted as of July 30th

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Sheriffs Office has announced that as of Friday morning the stage one fire ban will be lifted. After a steady monsoon decreased fire danger in the area a decision was made to lift the stage one restrictions. That means campfires, open burning and other previously restricted activities will be allowed once more in the county. Fire experts and county officials, however, urge people to continue to use caution when burning.

The fire restrictions were originally enacted on June 16th to mitigate the high degree of fire danger that existed because of a lack of precipitation and extremely dry conditions. Throughout the fire season the Sheriffs Office as well as other fire managers constantly look at factors to see if conditions warrant restrictions.

As of recently, consistent rain showers have helped Mesa County’s fire conditions so all of the indicators show that we no longer need to be in fire restrictions. We are still dealing with an exceptional and extreme drought so it’s still up to people in the community to prevent wildfires. Fire managers will continue to monitor conditions and if we dry up again we may go back into fire restrictions.

With the current drought we do have the potential for dangerous conditions to return by the end of the summer, but the rain has relieved that urgency for now.

