Free entrance to state parks on Colorado Day

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will celebrate Colorado Day on Monday, Aug. 2 with free entrance to state parks
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will celebrate Colorado Day on Monday, Aug. 2 with free entrance to state parks(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, Aug. 2, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is celebrating Colorado Day by offering free entrance at all 42 parks across the state.

This annual tradition is in celebration of Colorado’s birthday, this year the state is celebrating it’s 145th birthday. Be sure to take advantage of this opportunity, come play all day, enjoy a picnic, and stay for the sunset.

Please note. Even though Colorado celebrates it’s birthday on Sunday, Aug. 1, the state parks will only offer free entrance on Monday, Aug. 2. All other fees, including camping and reservations, will remain in effect on Monday, Aug. 2.

“Colorado Day is an opportunity for everyone to get outside and experience the diverse natural beauty and recreational activities that all of the 42 state parks have to offer,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “This day is also the agency’s opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all of our residents and visitors who enjoy our state parks for their continued support.”

For more information about Colorado Day or Colorado Parks and Wildlife, please visit cpw.state.co.us/colorado-day.

