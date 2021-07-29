I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At 4:30 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation closed I-70 in Glenwood Canyon due to a Flash Flood Warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

Closure points on I-70 are Exit 133 (Dotsero), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek) and Exit 87 (West Rifle). Eastbound traffic headed to the Roaring Fork Valley may have limited access at Exit 109 or on US 6, but should plan for delays during the first hour of the closure.

CDOT recommends travelers use the alternate route shown in the image below.

I-70 Alternate Route (Colorado Department of Transportation)

For more information on travel updates, please visit cotrip.org.

