Mesa County Libraries chosen to receive Lowe’s grant for Discovery Garden

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Libraries Discovery Garden is one of the 100 recipients to receive a grant from “Lowe’s 100 Hometown Projects,” a campaign that promotes and celebrates Lowe’s 100th birthday.

The Discovery Garden, located at 517 Chipeta Ave., was built in 2018 on vacant land owned by Mesa County Libraries. The garden relies on volunteers and provides an opportunity for the community to get involved. It boasts a series of interactive and demonstration gardens to provide education, food, and encourage local participation.

The grant given to the Discovery Garden will allow for progress to be made on several garden projects. This includes the creation of bioswales, storm water runoff conveyance systems along Fifth Street, the construction of shade structures in the garden itself, the completion of pathways in the wilderness portion of the garden, and storage improvements for garden tools and supplies.

Over 2,200 submissions were made across the county by people nominating their hometown projects in need. The submissions were projects focused on rebuilding areas recovering from natural disasters, repairing critical housing, restoring beloved community centers, and reviving green spaces.

For more information about “Lowe’s 100 Hometown Projects,” visit corporate.lowes.com.

For more information about the Mesa County Libraries Discovery Garden, visit mesacountylibraries.org.

