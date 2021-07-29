Advertisement

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

The U.S. Navy charged a sailor with setting the worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in...
The U.S. Navy charged a sailor with setting the worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it’s charged a sailor with starting a fire last year that destroyed a warship docked off San Diego.

The amphibious assault ship called the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days and was the Navy’s worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.

The ship was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage and was later scrapped.

The sailor was a member of the crew at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Public Health is encouraging mask-wearing among the unvaccinated.
What the CDC’s new mask guidance means for Mesa County
Delta County Sheriff's Office assists in federal investigation of two men for illegal marijuana...
Two men arrested for illegal marijuana growth worth $3 million
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Trial for Grand Junction man accused of murder
This July 23, 2021 video image released by the Aurora Police Department shows police body...
Two Aurora Police Officers facing charges for violent arrest
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies at age 72

Latest News

Health officials get more aggressive with urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19,...
Number of new COVID cases grows around U.S.
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden: 'An American tragedy'
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress poised to pass Capitol security money, Afghan aid