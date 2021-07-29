Neighborhood meeting to be held on proposed zip line

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction will be holding a neighborhood meeting on Monday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposed zip line at Las Colonias Park and Eagle Rim Park. The meeting will be held at Eagle Rim Park in the West Shelter located at 2736 Cheyenne Dr.

Bonsai Design is working in collaboration with the City of Grand Junction to build the zip line. They are currently in the planning stage and are continuing to design and consider alternate locations for the zip line. They are inviting all interested community members to attend this meeting to discuss locations and gather input for the final location.

If residents have questions regarding the zip line project, please contact the Grand Junction Community Development Department at (970) 244‑1430 or visit Grand Junction City Hall at 250 N. 5th St.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.