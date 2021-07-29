Advertisement

Rocky Mountain Elementary School Sidewalk Project

Sidewalk project nearing completion for Rocky Mountain Elementary School
Sidewalk project nearing completion for Rocky Mountain Elementary School(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A project meant to increase student and pedestrian safety is moving forward.

The funding for the “Safe Routes to School” project comes from Mesa County and the state.

When completed, there will be an eight-foot sidewalk along D 1/4 Road from 32 Road to 32 1/2 Road. In addition, a curb along 32 1/2 at D 1/2 and D 1/4 had also been upgraded.

According to Mesa County Project Manager Josh Springer, the sidewalk project is expected to be completed by August 8.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Public Health is encouraging mask-wearing among the unvaccinated.
What the CDC’s new mask guidance means for Mesa County
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Trial for Grand Junction man accused of murder
Mudslides throughout Western Slope
Mudslides throughout Western Slope
Motorcyclist injured in crash; injuries unknown
Motorcyclist in the hospital, after overnight crash
Softball rules change
Little League team ousted from Waco tournament despite nine negative COVID tests

Latest News

Academy Mortgage Corporation brings Stuff the Bus for Schools
Stuff the Bus program helps schools in need
The Grand River Academy building in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand River Academy open for student enrollment for upcoming school year
Stage one fire restrictions to be lifted as of July 30th
Vega State Park
Island Boat Ramp at Vega State Park closing due to low water levels