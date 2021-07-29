Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Bee

By Erin Crooks
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet Bee! She’s around three or four years-old and loves to be around people! She loves going on walks, eating treats and a good belly rub. In her previous home, Bee lived with several other dogs and cats and got along well with them, but a meet and greet with any current family dog is recommended. She knows a few commands including sit, stay, shake hands, and usually does pretty well on a leash.

Bee is currently up for adoption.

