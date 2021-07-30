Advertisement

Anniversary of the Pine Gulch Fire

Pine Gulch Fire
Pine Gulch Fire(Pine Gulch Fire Facebook Page)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One year ago tomorrow the Pine Gulch Fire was ignited. It grew to be the third largest fire in Colorado history, trailing behind the East Troublesome Fire and the Cameron Peak Fire.

The Pine Gulch Fire spread across 139,007 acres (217 square miles) and took a month and a half months to be fully contained.

The fire was started by a lightning strike about 18 miles north of Grand Junction. The fire was fueled by the dry vegetation and lack of moisture in the area, combined with the hot temperatures and steep terrain.

The fire was started on July 31, 2020, on Aug. 18 it spread to 30,000 acres due to 40 mile per hour winds.

It was declared fully contained on Sep. 15, 2020, by the Bureau of Land Management.

