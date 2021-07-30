Certified Nursing Assistant training program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Western Colorado Community College (WCCC), Colorado Mesa University (CMU), and VA Western Colorado Health Care System have partnered up to create a program to help become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

The program is five weeks long, and up to ten people can join in. It will be held Monday - Thursday towards the evening hours and will be at VA Western Colorado Health Care System.

The WCCC educates students and prepares them in the CNA workforce. VA needs CNAs that are ready to work on their floors. Therefore, training will also include clinical hours in their long-term care unit.

When people complete the program, they will receive a certificate of completion, but this is not the required certification to become a CNA. People can go forward and successfully complete the state requirements and test for becoming a CNA.

The only requirement to qualify for the program is to be at least 18 years of age.

To apply for the CNA, contact Julie Gingerich at 970-263-6290, and you will receive an application packet and a link to the application portal.

